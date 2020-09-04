Close to 110 members of the U.S. Department of Defense offered their services at Valley Baptist Hospitals. Nearly 45 service members from the U.S. Army and over 60 sailors from the Navy alleviated the workload for local healthcare workers.

One of them is Michael Pinete, who decided to help fight the battle against COVID-19. Pinete says despite it being a critical situation for the South Texas community, it hit home since he knew first hand what it was like to have a family member contract the virus.