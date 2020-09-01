The RGV FC Toros are hitting the road for a two game road trip with their first stop being Wednesday against FC Tulsa.

Tulsa returns to its home field with a two game loosing streak while RGV FC has yet to earn a victory this season. The Toros chances to qualifying to playoffs reduce after each game as there is 18 points to dispute before the season ends.

RGV FC is hoping to recover some key players as they continue to stay motivated in their search for their first win of the season.

Kick off for the battle between FC Tulsa and RGV FC is Wednesday night at 8 PM. You can stream the game live on ESPN Plus.