The Rio Grande Valley Toros are adding a new player to their roster.

Juan Carlos Azocar arrives on a loan from Deportivo La Guaira from the first division of the Venezuelan football league. The Toros have an option to purchase the midfielder at the end of the loan agreement.

The Venezuelan midfielder is a 24 year-old with international experience with six appearances with the U-20 National Team of Venezuela. During the 2019/2020 season, the player was on loan in Armenia where he scored two goals and participated in 4 assists in just 15 games. Azocar also participated in the South American 2019 Copa Libertadores where he scored a goal.

The player will join the roster in the next weeks to help in the final phase of the 2020 season.