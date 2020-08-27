PHARR – The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded PSJA ISD with a $269,624 grant that will offer training and equipment to 140 students who are interested in pursuing careers in technical education.

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) awarded a total of 41 grants amounting to $8,261,090 to colleges, technical institutes, and school districts throughout the state that focus on supporting high-demand occupations through the Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant program.

“We are beyond grateful for this grant that will benefit our students,” said PSJA ISD Superintendent Dr. Jorge L. Arredondo. “This grant will help us continue providing the best opportunities for them, especially within the career and technology education field.”

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education programs or courses that will lead to a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree. The equipment must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations, according to its website.

“The automotive program has recently been making a comeback, which is why we selected this program to be considered,” said Career and Technical Education Director Adriana Garcia. “With the addition of this equipment, we hope to showcase skills and industry-based certifications that we look forward to our students earning.”

Through the grant, the district will purchase equipment that can simulate what students would use in an auto mechanic shop to provide them with relevant hands-on experience to be successful in the field of their choosing.

“This will be a great asset for our students at PSJA ISD, and it is just the beginning,” Garcia said. “We are already forward thinking about how this industry is evolving and how we plan to adapt to any upcoming practices, technology and equipment for the future.”

Among the CTE courses the district currently offers are Automotive Basics, Automotive Technology I: Maintenance and Light Repair, Principles of Transportation Systems and Automotive Technology II: Automotive Service.

The new equipment will be housed at the automotive shop at the Dr. Daniel P. King PSJA College & University Center in San Juan and will be available to service students from all seven high schools at PSJA ISD.