The NFL has cleared all 77 members who tested positive to COVID-19 over the weekend. In total, 11 teams were affected by the mistaken false positives. This misled some teams into readjusting their Sunday practice schedules. It turns out it was an isolated contamination during testing preparation. All the cases were retested and returned negative. Later this afternoon the NFL reaffirmed there are currently no COVID-19 cases.

