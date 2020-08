RGV FC Head Coach Gerson Echeverry will be sitting out on this Saturday’s match against Austin Bold. According to a press release, Coach Echeverry will be unavailable due to a violation of the USL’s return to play protocols.

In his place, Assistant Coach Bobby Murphy will be in charge of managing the team as the Toros hope to earn their first three points of the season. The Toros will be hosting Austin Bold tomorrow night at the HEB Park. Kick off is at 8 PM.