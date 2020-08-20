McAllen Police Officers are asking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying suspects in a robbery investigation.



The image of the suspects was captured on surveillance camera and if you know the identity of the suspects or where the suspects may be located you are urged to call



McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

First Suspect Description:





·



Male,

Seen Wearing:





·



Maroon in color Texas A&M cap,





·



Black mask,





·



Black Hoodie with white logo on upper left side,





·



Blue gloves,





·



Blue Jeans,





·



Dark color shoes.

Second Suspect Description:





·



Male,

Seen Wearing:





·



Black cap,





·



Black mask,





·



Gray and Black zip up sweater with vertical zipper on left side,





·



Blue Jeans,





·



Dark color shoes.

Third Suspect Description:





·



Male,

Seen Wearing:





·



Maroon ski mask,





·



Black Hoodie,





·



Blue pants,





·



Red Nike back pack,





·



Black and white Nike shoes.

Incident: Call for Service

Date/Time: 08-20-2020 / 2:32 am

Nature of Call-For-Service: Robbery

Reporting party reported to McAllen Police Department on August 20, 2020 at approximately 2:32 am a robbery that occurred at the Stripes convenience store located at the 4800 block of N. 10th Street McAllen, Texas. Three suspects



entered the store and weapons were displayed. Suspects stole White Owl cigarillos, money, and other store merchandise. The amount of money stolen remains undisclosed.



Anyone with information as to the suspects’ identity, whereabouts of the suspects, or has information about the crime is urged to call



McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477). If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward. You may also submit an anonymous tip through the smart phone app “P3 Tips.”