A new treatment that has shown positive results for COVID-19 patients in other parts of the US is now being tested in the Rio Grande Valley.

This procedure has been approved by the FDA and consists of injecting the patient with the medication aviptadil. This drug has shown to be effective with COVID-19 patients in critical condition. Dr, Sohail Rao, president of DHR Health Health Institute For Research and Development, say the research is based on the recovery of other acute care patients.