City of Pharr officials helping local businesses get back on their feet with federal funding.

City officials were able to secure funding from the “CARES” Act and will offer a business grant program called Pharr Cares.

The Pharr EDC says this will help provide for struggling businesses during this pandemic.

Grants between 2,500 and 5,000 dollars will be given to those who qualify.

You can log onto pharredc.com/cares for more information on requirements and how to apply.