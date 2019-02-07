Anonymous Tip Leads To Marijuana Seizure In Laredo

Laredo Police found more than 700 pounds of marijuana inside a residence thanks to the community’s help.

An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers informed authorities of illegal activity happening at a residence located at the 1200 block of Baltimore Street.

“The narcotics unit from the Laredo Police Department conducted a surveillance close to 5 o’clock they were able to go to the residence. Nobody was inside the residence but they were able to confiscate 33 bundles of marijuana with a weight of 790 pounds and a street value of 240 thousand dollars.”

Officers also found a digital scale. No arrests have been made yet, as the investigation continues to find who lives in the residence.

“We ask the community to continue and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhood anywhere they go shopping centers.”