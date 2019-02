The Webb County amnesty program is underway at the municipal court.

This morning, dozens of community members took advantage of paying their outstanding citations or arranging a payment plan. This, without the risk of getting arrested.

“The legislature back in 2017, had ordered the courts to tell us to give everybody that has outstanding tickets not to arrest them if they come voluntarily and that is what we have been doing.”

The amnesty program ends March 8. For more information, call 794-1680.