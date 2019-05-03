Today, a young boy battling liver cancer had his dream come true of becoming a police officer.



Brandon Tadeo Alvarez was diagnosed with the disease in 2018. He was cleared in September of the same year but in January 2019, it came back more aggressive.



The 9-year-old’s aspiration was to be part of law enforcement and thanks to the Alton Police Department, he was named honorary police captain.



“His dream was to always be a police officer so I talked to my assistant chief and my staff and I told them we have to make that happen for Brandon and for his family. Tonight what you’re gonna see is him in his full capacity.”

During the ceremony, officers unanimously prayed for Brandon’s wellbeing. This time, authorities didn’t come together to combat crime. They joined to fight cancer.





