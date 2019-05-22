Alton, Texas — Brandon Tadeo Alvarez who was battling liver cancer, passed away Wednesday morning.

On May 3, the Alton Police Department made his dream come true and gave him the title of honorary police captain.

The 9-year-old captured hearts across the Rio Grande Valley in such a short time.

“Brandon was a very special member of our Police force, and in his short time as our Captain, he inspired many through his bravery and desire to serve his community. ” Alton Police Department

Brandon will be tremendously missed by the community.

