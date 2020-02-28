Hidalgo County– An Alton man has been charged with capital murder after the death of a four-month-old boy.

The Alton police department responded to Mission Hospital Monday in reference to an infant with head trauma. Investigators learned the child was under the care of his mother’s boyfriend, 28-year-old Edgar Cruz Reyes Vallejo.

Vallejo was formally charged with injury to a child, after the four-month-old passed away due to his injuries, investigators upgraded Vallejo’s charges to capital murder.

If anyone has additional information in relation to this case, they are urged to call the Alton police criminal investigations division at (956) 432-0700