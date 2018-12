Alleged Trailer Thief Wanted In Pharr

Pharr police have released a surveillance video, in relation to a trailer theft.

The incident was reported on the 800 block of Calle De Oro. In the video, the suspect in a dark-colored Dodge Durango walks near the area, proceeds to secure the trailer to his truck then leaves the location. The man was wearing dark-colored jeans and shirt.

If you have any information that can help authorities, contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.