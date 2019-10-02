Laredo — Police had a bizarre encounter with an alleged shoplifter. The suspect was being arrested but injured himself during the process.

The incident occurred on the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue. A loss prevention officer reported that a man had hidden a $99 necklace in his pocket and allegedly left the store without paying.

The man gave authorities another name but later identified himself as Alexis David Limon. As he was being arrested, the officer found a cigarette containing marijuana. While Limon was being transported, he became aggressive.

This person took it to the next level and banged his head against the plexiglass window of the patrol car. The officer took him to the hospital for medical clearance. Inv. Joe Baeza – Laredo Police PIO

Once at the hospital, Limon attacked a police officer.

He became more violent and actually threw an article at the officer’s face at the hospital while getting attended to by medical staff. Something as simple as a class C shoplifting charge got elevated to an assault against a police officer. Inv. Joe Baeza – Laredo Police PIO

Police say he was facing a class C citable offense for the theft charge, however, the suspect is now facing additional charges of failing to ID, assault on a public servant, and possession of marijuana.

Limon remains behind bars at the web county jail without a bond.