Laredo Crime Stoppers needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.



58-year-old Jose Julio Arce Jr. is wanted on charges for failing to register as a sex offender. Arce is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 235 pounds and his last known address is the 2700 block of Springfield Avenue.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. All calls remain anonymous.