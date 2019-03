A man is in custody after allegedly stealing 63 cell phones worth 45-thousand dollars.



The incident took place February 10 at a Cricket Wireless store on North Raul Longoria in the city of San Juan. Chief of police Juan Gonzalez confirmed the arrest via social media.

The suspect was detained by Mexican police at his residence in Reynosa, Tamaulipas. He was turned over to United States Marshals at a port of entry.