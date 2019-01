Alleged Cigarette Thief Wanted

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department needs the help of the community to locate a suspect.

The man in the video is wanted for burglary of a building. The incident happened on Owassa and Veterans Road on December 22, 2018. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black beanie and black shoes. Authorities say he stole around 928 dollars worth of cigarettes. If you have any information call (956) 668-8477.