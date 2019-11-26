Webb County, Texas — The sheriff’s office is needing the public’s help in locating a man wanted for aggravated robbery.



21-year-old Christopher Meadows was last seen at the 700 block of Amber avenue. He is 5 ft 11 in tall has brown eyes and black hair. His arrest warrant stems back to 2017



“The police department dispatch for an aggravated assault in progress by Shiloh drive and Molly drive. Christopher Meadows was that address having an aggravated robbery.”



If you have any information on meadows whereabouts you can make contact the Webb County sheriff’s office at 523-4408 and remember your call will remain anonymous.