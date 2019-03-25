Webb County authorities need your help locating a suspect who’s been on the run since 2016.

27-year-old Emmanuel Michael Martins is wanted for aggravated robbery. The incident was reported July 2016 on the 1800 block of Laredo street. He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

“Laredo PD received a call on July 2016, it was female caller stating there was subject in her residence. When PD arrived this person was able to give a description of the subject.”

If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Webb County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 523-4408.