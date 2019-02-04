Aggravated Robbery Suspect Wanted In Brownsville

Authorities in Brownsville need your help identifying a person of interest.

The suspect is wanted in relation to an aggravated robbery that took place at the 2600 block of Boca Chica Boulevard. The individual allegedly went up to two people at an atm machine with a weapon and demanded money. They were able to escape without any injuries. If you recognize this person or have any information, you are asked to contact authorities at (956) 546 8477. Your call will remain anonymous.