An anonymous tip leading to an arrest can earn you a cash reward.



Brownsville police are looking to identify a suspect in connection to a robbery at a local business on the 800 block of Old Port Isabel Road on April 11.

If you recognize this person, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.