Weslaco, Texas– The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested the suspect in a robbery that took place in Weslaco on February 25.

According to a statement, the officers identified the suspect as 18-years-old Emiliano Treviño.

The statement indicates that officers responded to the Dollar General located south of Mile 12 on FM 1015 in reference to an aggravated robbery.

The deputies met with the victim at the scene, who declared that a man with a black hoodie, black pants, and red shoes placed a knife near his neck and threatened to kill him and he demanded money from the cash register. A second victim witnessed the incident and closed the cashbox, which caused the suspect to flee.

Deputies and investigators proceeded to search for the suspect in the area and found a man who fit the description.

Trevino was arrested and a knife and synthetic weed were located in his proximity.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

According to HCSO authorities, Treviño’s bail was set at $ 15,000 for aggravated theft and $ 1,500 for possession.

The public is encouraged to contact the HCSO Investigation Division with any suspicious activity at (956) 383-8114.

Here is footage of the incident courtesy of the Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office: