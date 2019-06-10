McAllen, Texas — An aggravated robbery at a drive-thru was reported Sunday evening.

According to officials, two armed suspects broke into Koko bongo. The incident was all caught on camera.

The aggravated robbery was reported around 10:40 pm at the 4300 block of South 23rd Street.

In the surveillance video, you can see how two men wearing ski masks enter the drive-thru. One walks to the back and the other walks towards the employee. He then takes her to the back where the other suspect is getting the money from the cash register.

According to lieutenant Morales with the McAllen Police Department, they have detained a person of interest in relation to this case.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of these individuals or this case, contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.