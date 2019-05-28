San Juan, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated kidnapping. The incident was all caught on camera.

According to officials, the suspect forced the victim at gunpoint into her own vehicle and later released her unharmed.

The aggravated kidnapping and auto theft were reported yesterday May 27 around 8 pm on 106 E FM 495.

In the video, you can see a male subject wearing a blue plaid shirt with denim jeans walking around a parking lot. He then starts making his way toward the victim who was walking to her vehicle. Once he gets near her, he is seen pulling an object out of his waistband and putting it onto the victim’s back. He then forces her inside the Jeep through the driver’s side door.

Officials say the suspect later released the victim unharmed and that his vehicle is possibly a white Ford truck.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. If you have any information regarding his identity or whereabouts contact San Juan police.

If your information leads to an arrest you are eligible to receive an award of up to 1,000 dollars. You can call anonymously at (956) 283-8477.