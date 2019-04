Mcallen police are asking for your help to locate a suspect.



43-year-old Jorge Enrique Sanchez is facing aggravated assault charges, a second-degree felony. Sanchez is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. The assault was reported to police on April 7 and happened near the 1000 block of east Whitewing Avenue.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 687-8477.