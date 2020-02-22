Los Ebanos, Texas– Federal agents continue arresting undocumented immigrants in the Rio Grande valley.

Border patrol agents in Los Ebanos arrested a Honduran man identified as Edin Leny Giron-Ramirez after he has crossed into the country. After a records check, it was revealed the man had a criminal past involving a sexual offense against a child, additionally, he had also been convicted of indecent exposure.

The following day in Rio Grande City, another Honduran national was arrested and determined to be an MS-13 gang member. Hours later another MS-13 gang member was detained.

All of the men are being processed.