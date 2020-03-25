Hidalgo county judge Richard Cortez confirmed a total of five cases in that region. Officials continue urging the public to take precautionary measures…

The first two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the weekend. Judge Cortez says that out of the three new cases… Two of them appear to be travel related…And connected with the first person in the county that tested positive. This Monday hidalgo county officials said major action would be taken if the situation escalated.

“We are here to learn and we are here to correct and make better for our citizens anything that we can.”

Due to the first two confirmed cases from this past weekend…Judge Cortez ordered a county-wide curfew…That went into effect last night. Local doctors say this is something they saw coming…

“It already confirms what we already knew the medical community that there were cases out there we had just not tested the appropriate people to do so.”

The hidalgo county health officials are in the preliminary stage of investigating the fifth person to test positive for COVID-19.

County officials and experts continue to stress the importance of following the orders that are implemented by your local authorities as well as practicing proper hygiene.

Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Hidalgo County












