A group of activists is accusing border patrol of treating a young migrant mother and her baby inhumanely. According to them, a 17-year-old Guatemalan girl was carrying a premature baby in her arms. something they say Border Patrol agents did nothing about.

The Texas Civil Rights Project is a group of legal experts that represent immigrants in the process of seeking asylum. According to attorney Karla Vargas, a coworker was at a processing center located in McAllen when she realized a minor was carrying a baby in her arms, this apparently hours after giving birth.

They believe the woman gave birth in Mexico, then traveled with her baby to American grounds. Vargas adds that this woman was kept in detention for more than 72 hours, something she says is against the law. She also mentions that this is not the first time that she has had to deal with similar cases.

Border Patrol chose to not comment on this situation and directed us to the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

A press release sent out by the administration For Children and Families stated that they were unable to provide further details on the case, however, they did state that there is a humanitarian and security crisis at the border.