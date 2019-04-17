Acting Secretary of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan traveled to the Rio Grande Valley to get a closer look at the reality that is seen at our border.

This morning, McAleenan made his first stop at Catholic Charities where he met up with Bishop Daniel Flores and sister Norma Pimentel to speak on immigration and the effects it has on South Texas.

“Very, 100 percent cooperative. He is very supportive and very willing to work with us to make sure the solutions that work are responsive to the respect of the families, which is my concern.”

The secretary had the opportunity to meet almost 400 people that are at the center temporarily.

“Thank God he comes to see what situation we face in this center. This center is very good, they give us clothes and they feed us.”

After his visit, McAleenan gave a press conference on the flow of migrants who travel to the U.S., mentioning that he has met up with leaders from Latin America to have a conversation about the measures that could be taken to prevent people from fleeing their home countries.

The chief patrol agent of the Rio Grande Valley sector says that around 40 percent of agents are not focusing on their specific field of operation due to the fact that they are busy trying to process the increasing number of immigrants, something he says generates a problem when it comes to border security.

Another topic that was mentioned was the need for more severe laws to those who make fraudulent asylum petitions.



