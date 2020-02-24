McAllen, Texas– Acting Secretary of Defense and David Norquist to visit at our border to evaluate the construction of the border wall and gather with members of the National Guard.

During a press conference in Norquist acknowledged the work being put in by Customs and Border Protection as well as military and how far this is to ensure national security.

“The Department of Defense has a long history of supporting DHS. Today, we have over 5000 troops supporting DHS operations, and together DHS and DOD have funded over 700 miles of fencing to secure the border. We will continue to support DHS and other agencies as needed.”

Tomorrow Acting Deputy of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli will be arriving in McAllen to discuss similar matters of immigration.

