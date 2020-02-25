McAllen, Texas– The Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli arrived at the Rio Grande Valley. He spoke about the success of the Trump administration’s initiative aimed at securing the border.

The Acting Deputy Secretary mentioned that the Rio Grande Valley sector is one of the busiest areas in the country that is why they are pushing for a border wall.

“About 40% of all the illegal alien apprehension takes place in this sector for the whole border as the busiest sector in the nation RGV is the highest priority for new border walls system construction “

Cuccinelli adds that although the numbers of apprehensions have dropped, the US continues to face humanitarian and security crisis here at the border. The Trump administration continues to address these issues.

“Last month CBP reported a 75% decrease in enforcement actions since the border crisis peak last May. Additionally important to us, fewer children had their lives put at risk making a dangerous journey into the united states”

More than 126 miles of new wall has been built during the current administration to reduce the number of illegal crossings at the southern border.

“This system is more than a wall. It pairs a traditional barrier with modern technology, lighting, real-time monitoring. All these things help our agents be safer and more successful on the ground.”

After this visit homeland security hopes that the number of illegal activity continues to decrease in the Rio Grande Valley sector.

