Gov. Abbott Suspends Starr Testing Requirements

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott today announced that he has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

In addition, he is asking the Department of Education to waive federal testing requirements for this school year.

Gov. Abbott along with the TEA (Texas Education Agency) will coordinate together to ensure that students continue to receive instruction while absent from schools due to COVID-19.

“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” Gov. Greg Abbott

“We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19,” Gov. Greg Abbott

You can read the full statement here: https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-abbott-waives-staar-testing-requirements

