Eight McAllen Independent School District campuses have been named to the state Honor Roll for 2018-19.

The Honor Roll is part of a national effort to identify higher-performing schools and highlight successful practices that improve outcomes for students. The list was announced by the Educational Results Partnership.

The McAllen ISD schools include:

Achieve Early College High

Cathey Middle School

Fossum Middle School

Morris Middle School

Hendricks Elementary

Milam Elementary

Perez Elementary

Sanchez Elementary

“The credit goes to the students, teachers, staff and parents at these schools,”



“In McAllen ISD, we focus on the whole child – addressing their academic, social and emotional needs. These schools have demonstrated that they do that to a high degree.” McAllen ISD Superintendent Dr. J.A. Gonzalez

This is the fourth straight year for ‘Achieve ECHS’, Cathey Middle School and Sanchez Elementary to make the state Honor Roll. Hendricks, Milam, and Perez made it for the third time in four years while Fossum cracked the list for the second year in a row.

There are 9,317 public schools in Texas which places the Honor Roll schools in the top 10 percent.

To access the ERP Honor Roll, visit www.edresults.org.