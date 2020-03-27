Edinburg, Texas– Seven more people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus bringing the total number of cases in Hidalgo County to 18 according to Judge Richard Cortez.

Early indications are that most of the new cases are travel-related, said county health officials. All the new cases are residents of McAllen and Judge Cortez has alerted McAllen Mayor Jim Darling.

All of the people who have tested positive have been ordered to self-isolate as investigators compile information regarding their recent movements. That information can be used to reach out to people who may have been in contact with these people in the last few weeks.

“Almost all of the people who have tested positive are medically stable and recovering at home.” Doctor Ivan Melendez

