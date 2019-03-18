Police say a woman was kidnapped by an elderly man. However, she was able to call police and update them on her whereabouts.



The victim said she was standing outside the 3900 block of San Bernardo when 65-year-old Guillermo Castilla approached her.



“Who she did not know but that she was taken by knifepoint, was forced to get inside the vehicle and that they were actually driving around Laredo streets.”



The woman said Castilla grabbed her by the wrist and forced her inside. When he was distracted, she called police to update them on her location.



Officers were able to locate them at the 400 block of Okane Street.



“The officers, based on the victim’s testimony indicated that she had been forced inside the vehicle. Did find a craftsman multitool that did have a knife in the vehicle.”



The victim did not suffer any serious injuries in this case. Castilla is now facing charges of aggravated kidnapping. He has been released on bond from the Webb County Jail.