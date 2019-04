A Laredo man will spend 15 years behind bars.



62-year-old Roaul Enrique Davila pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault. On March 2017, Davila rear-ended a Nissan vehicle on the intersection of Saunders and Casa Blanca road. Te people aboard the Nissan were transported to a local hospital and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.



At the time of the accident, Davila had a blood alcohol level of .10.