McAllen, Texas — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a 52-year-old man.

Jesus Lares Gomez has two warrants of aggravated Sexual Assault of a 12 and 14-year-old. Authorities say they responded to a call in rural Mission in reference to the abuse. Medical exams revealed the evidence consistent with the children’s outcry.

If you have any information on Gomez’ whereabouts, you are asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers hotline at 668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.