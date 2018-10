52-Year-Old Wanted For Alleged Continuous Sexual Abuse Of A Child

Laredo police need your help locating a suspect.

52-year-old Antonio Pineiro Ramos faces a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. He is 5 foot, 7 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen at the 4600 block of White Sands Drive. If you have any information regarding Ramos’ whereabouts, you are asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.