Laredo, Texas– The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of theft and deceptive business practice.



51-year-old Gerardo Gary Gallegos is wanted for incidents that happened in 2015. According to officials, Gallegos was contracted to pave a property but he never began the project and did this with other victims.

He is 6 feet tall, has brown eyes and black hair and his last known address is the 800 block of Eaton Lane.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 523-4408.