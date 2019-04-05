Laredo Police arrest a man accused of stealing from a local business.



49-year-old Rogelio Barrientos Jr. is facing theft charges after police responded to a burglary call at the 2000 block of Chihuahua Street. At the scene, the caller said the man damaged the building’s wall to gain access.



“Who stated that an unknown subject had entered the business, stole loose change, a box of candies, some boxes of beers and other items from inside the business.”



Barrientos remains behind bars at the Webb County Jail with a bond set at 40-thousand dollars.