44-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Rollover Accident

A single-vehicle accident left a 44-year-old man dead early Sunday.

The incident happened at about 2:26 in the morning at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

“According to the witnesses, they saw a silver in color Chrysler Aspen driving at the highway, hit the center median and lost control, rolled over about three or four times.”

The vehicle landed near a water tank along Loop 20. At the scene, Laredo Police did not find the driver inside. After searching the area, the body was found.

“Unfortunately, they did find the driver who appeared to be ejected at the time of the accident about 50 or 60 feet from where the car laid to rest.”

The victim was identified as Ulises Fernando Gonzalez-Camero. Authorities say he may have not been wearing a seatbelt.