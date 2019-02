44-Year-Old Injury To A Child Suspect Wanted In Webb County

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

44-year-old Reynaldo Lopez Jr. is wanted for charges of injury to a child and assault causing bodily injury family violence. Lopez has brown eyes, black hair and weighs about 223 pounds. His last known address is in Encinal. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s office at 523-4408.