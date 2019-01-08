44-Year-Old Charged With DWI After Striking Three Parked Vehicles

A man has been detained for driving while intoxicated.

The incident was reported at the 3100 block of Santa Ursula Avenue when a security guard contacted police reporting that a driver of a Ford F-150 crashed into three parked vehicles and left the scene walking on San Bernardo Avenue. At that location, officers found 44-year-old Juan Manuel Guerra with a strong odor of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with DWI and striking an unattended vehicle.