42-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Webb County

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.

42-year-old Nadia Lopez-Muñoz is wanted for forgery financial instrument. Muñoz-Lopez is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes and weighs about 175 pounds. Her last known address is the 4700 block of Loma Vista Drive.

“A male victim reported burglary near his house. Actually, of his checkbook, he reported it to the Laredo Police department after an investigation from the Laredo Police department checks were cashed near Zapata highway.”

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 523-4408.