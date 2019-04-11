Laredo Crime Stoppers need your help locating this week’s most wanted suspect.



42-year-old Ernesto Delgado-Rivera is wanted for theft and tampering with government records .

He is accused of renting a vehicle and not returning it. During the investigation, police noticed the documents used to rent the vehicle were fake.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to report it to Crime Stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. All calls will remain anonymous.