Laredo, Texas — The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a crime he allegedly committed in 2016.

40-year-old Humberto Treviño Jr. is wanted on burglary of habitation charges. The incident was reported August 19, 2016, at the 100 block of Guadalupe Street.

“Where somebody, an individual stated that Mr. Trevino entered the premises and stole a wallet with $800 dollars.”

Treviño Jr. is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, has brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call 523-4408.