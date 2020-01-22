Mission, Texas– Police say over 40 vehicles were vandalized in a span of two hours.

Authorities released a surveillance video of the vandalism which took place on the evening of January 10th. Police are searching for a gray-colored, two-door car.

“They are driving by the neighborhoods shooting with a pellet gun or bb gun looks more like a pellet and they are damaging the windows back windows side windows whatever vehicles are parked on the side”

Investigator Arturo Flores told us several neighborhoods were affected — over 7 victims on grand canal street and 4 on Santa Erica. Several others were reported in the surrounding areas.

“From business 83 on Taylor to Shary all the way up to the plantation cause there is some residents further down north of the expressway that was vandalized between Shary and Taylor”

A Sharyland plantation community resident says the vandals shattered his father’s car’s windshield.

“I know they just came by and smashed my dad’s car and I know they did that to about 25 other vehicles in the neighborhood”

Investigators are working to identify the vehicle of interest. At this time they are unsure if the suspects are adults or juveniles.

Officials are now asking the public’s help in locating the suspects. If anyone has information on the vehicle, they can contact the mission crime stoppers hotline at 581-8477