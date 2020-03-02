Brownsville, Texas– Four people have been arrested in Cameron county in relation to an aggravated assault.

Authorities say, Jonathan Gonzalez, Juan Villareal, Nicholas Lefleur, and Brianna Villareal are facing charges of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, and engaging in organized criminal activity. This after the sheriff’s office responded to the 2600 block of Rancho Viejo on Saturday.

The 19-year-old victim did not suffer any injuries and was allegedly known to the suspects.

The motive of this crime has yet to be determined.

